Enzyme (MLN) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $41.18 million and $834,543.94 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can now be bought for $20.20 or 0.00122300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.45 or 0.08344359 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00493590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.58 or 0.30022469 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.