EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG opened at $142.64 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

