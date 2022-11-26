EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

