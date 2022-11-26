Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $674.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $193,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

