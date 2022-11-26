Ergo Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00008175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $85.12 million and approximately $427,747.15 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,602.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00470261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00122638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00833328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00687583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00242822 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,714,679 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.