Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fortive by 884.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.