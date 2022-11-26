Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
General Electric Price Performance
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
