Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 129,857 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6,470.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,857 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 67,037 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Walt Disney Profile

NYSE DIS opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

