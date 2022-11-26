European Metals (LON:EMH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.43

European Metals Holdings Limited (LON:EMH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.43 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.47). European Metals shares last traded at GBX 41.25 ($0.49), with a volume of 171,514 shares traded.

European Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £76.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.46. The company has a current ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About European Metals

(Get Rating)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.