Evercore ISI Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $30.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.