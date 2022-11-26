Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557,213 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 8.4% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. 7,136,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

