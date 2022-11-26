Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

FMNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 119,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

