Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 181,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

