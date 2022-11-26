Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 181,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
