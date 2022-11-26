Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005979 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $421.34 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.0004532 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,848,238.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

