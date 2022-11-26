First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 43,653 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,559,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,210,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 639,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 578,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 294,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 270,996 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

