First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

