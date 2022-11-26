First Foundation Advisors Buys 43,044 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 396.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fortinet by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fortinet by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,120,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,624 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $52.91 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

