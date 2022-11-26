First Foundation Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,967 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 200,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $40.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

