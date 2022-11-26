First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 685.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 252,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

ATVI stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

