First Foundation Advisors Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

