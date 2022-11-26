First Foundation Advisors Has $917,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

