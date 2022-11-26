First Foundation Advisors Purchases 36,912 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,467,000 after buying an additional 1,494,211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

