First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 710.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insider Activity

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $41.11 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.