First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,148,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Crown Castle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $141.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

