First Foundation Advisors Sells 161 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $220.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.