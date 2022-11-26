First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,612 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $286.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

