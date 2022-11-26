First Foundation Advisors Sells 177 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.11.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $392.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day moving average of $409.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.