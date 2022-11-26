First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,194 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 85.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

