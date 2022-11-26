First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $357.91 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

