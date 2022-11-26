First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 319,231 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,231 shares during the quarter. NGM Biopharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 257,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,441. The company has a market cap of $438.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 51,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $242,468.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,046 shares in the company, valued at $242,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 51,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,468.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 318,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,485. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

