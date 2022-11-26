First Light Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the quarter. Model N comprises 8.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 7.48% of Model N worth $70,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 143,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,318. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $115,299.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,728 shares of company stock worth $1,740,553. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.