First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 11,731 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,181. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

