First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 34,494 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the quarter. Axonics accounts for 2.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Axonics worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Axonics by 164.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axonics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Axonics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,868. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $65.70. 116,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,606. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

