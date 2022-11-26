First Light Asset Management LLC Has $39.11 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,324 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up about 4.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $39,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 95.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 19.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 17,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,107,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at $143,107,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Stories

