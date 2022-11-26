First Light Asset Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,635 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,405,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 127,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 76,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,104. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

