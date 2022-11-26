First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,842 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.7% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 2.32% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 95,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $61,394.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,588 shares of company stock valued at $284,789 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 101,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

