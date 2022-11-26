First National Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,567 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after buying an additional 111,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 54,165 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 634,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

