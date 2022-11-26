First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FRC opened at $124.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

