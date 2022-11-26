Flow (FLOW) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $22.65 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00006818 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

