Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Fortinet by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

