Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565,624 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of Fortinet worth $176,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fortinet by 357.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 392.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fortinet by 363.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,828,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

