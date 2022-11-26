Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

