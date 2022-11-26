Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 3,641 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

