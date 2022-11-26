Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 5,478 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 155,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

