Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of IONS opened at $41.56 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

