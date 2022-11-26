Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $545,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.