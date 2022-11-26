Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,197,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after purchasing an additional 378,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 754,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

