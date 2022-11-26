Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $464,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 34.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

