Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $469,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.