Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,312 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.